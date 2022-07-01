Shell casings, guns, drugs recovered after shots, crashes on Far East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings, guns and drugs were recovered after gunshots and two crashes involving a stolen vehicle on the Far East Side on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.
At about 2 p.m. Thursday, authorities received multiple calls reporting gunshots at the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Sprecher Road, and shell casings later were recovered, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
The gunshots happened after the car the shots were fired from struck another car a confrontation occurred, Fryer said.
The people who were shot at did not know the suspects and were not hit, Fryer said.
The vehicle the shots were fired from fled and crashed at Felland Road and Burke Road, with the occupants — a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and an 18-year-old woman — fleeing the crash, Fryer said.
Two of the three are felons with multiple felony warrants, Fryer said.
Two firearms, a large amount of fentanyl, cocaine and cash were recovered while the vehicle, which was stolen, was totaled, Fryer said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.
