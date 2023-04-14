Shell casings were found and a woman reported her vehicle window was shot out Thursday night on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Thursday, officers were sent to the Britta Drive/Britta Parkway area on numerous reports of shots fired, Chief Shon Barnes said in his blog.
Police found spent shell casings and a woman reported the rear window of her vehicle was shot out, Barnes said.
There were no reports of injuries, Barnes said.
