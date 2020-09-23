Shell casings found on North Side road after Tuesday night gunfire, Madison police say

Officers found shell casings on a North Side road after gunfire Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
Police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the area of Wheeler Road and North Sherman Avenue shortly before 10 p.m., Sgt. Nicholas Eull reported.
Arriving officers found three .40-caliber shell casings in the 1900 block of Wheeler Road, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, Eull said.
Anyone with information of the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at p3tips.com.
Photos: Death of Anisa Scott, 11, is stark reflection of gun violence in Madison
Anisa Scott
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather in park
Mourners gather at park
Mourners gather at park
Anisa Scott's mother
Anisa Scott's father
Anisa Scott's grandmother
Anisa Scott's friends
Shooting victim Anisa Scott, 11
Mayor addresses girl's shooting
Police chief discusses shooting
Madison shooting
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.