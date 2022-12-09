 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shell casings found on Far East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found on the Far East Side on Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

A passerby found the shell casings in the 2000 block of Portage Road around 10:15 a.m. Thursday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Police found about 10 more in a search of the area, but no property damage was found or reported and no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

And no one reported hearing any shots being fired, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

