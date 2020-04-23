You are the owner of this article.
Shell casings found, but no injuries reported in North Side shooting, Madison police say

police tape file

Shell casings were found, but no injuries or property damage was found or reported after shots were fired on the North Side early Thursday, Madison police reported.

A woman was on her back deck in the 1600 block of Northport Drive shortly before 1 a.m. when she heard several nearby gunshots, looked around and spotted a dark SUV or crossover-type vehicle speeding away, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A responding officer checked where the woman saw the vehicle and found four spent shell casings, DeSpain said.

