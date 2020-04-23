Shell casings found, but no injuries reported in North Side shooting, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shell casings were found, but no injuries or property damage was found or reported after shots were fired on the North Side early Thursday, Madison police reported.

A woman was on her back deck in the 1600 block of Northport Drive shortly before 1 a.m. when she heard several nearby gunshots, looked around and spotted a dark SUV or crossover-type vehicle speeding away, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

A responding officer checked where the woman saw the vehicle and found four spent shell casings, DeSpain said.

