Shell casings found after shots reported on Southeast Side Monday night, Madison police say

Officers found shell casings after shots were reported on the Southeast Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Owl Creek Drive shortly after 9 p.m., and officers checking the area recovered spent bullet casings. Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.
Witnesses said they saw a person shooting out of the window of a red four-door SUV, Blackamore said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
