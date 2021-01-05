 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shell casings found after shots reported on Southeast Side Monday night, Madison police say
alert

Shell casings found after shots reported on Southeast Side Monday night, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights

Officers found shell casings after shots were reported on the Southeast Side on Monday night, Madison police reported.

Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 4000 block of Owl Creek Drive shortly after 9 p.m., and officers checking the area recovered spent bullet casings. Lt. Shannon Blackamore said in a report.

Witnesses said they saw a person shooting out of the window of a red four-door SUV, Blackamore said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

Man accused of killing sister held for trial tops recent notable crime-related news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics