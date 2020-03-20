Shell casings found after shots reported on East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after shots were reported on the East Side on Thursday afternoon, Madison police reported.
Several calls to the 911 center reported multiple gun shots in the 800 block of Vernon Avenue on Thursday shortly before 2:30 p.m., police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Responding officers recovered shell casings, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, DeSpain said.
Jeff Richgels | Wisconsin State Journal
Online Reporter/Producer for Wisconsin State Journal
