Shell casings found after shots reported at Elver Park, Madison police say

Officers responding to a report of shots fired at Elver Park on the Far West Side on Tuesday found several shell casings in a parking lot closest to the playground, Madison police reported.
There were no reports of injuries or property damage from the gunfire about 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Kimberly Alan said in a statement.
Many people were present in the park pavilion when the shots were fired, but they were uncooperative with officers, Alan said.
Two vehicles were suspected to be involved, Alan said.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or online at P3Tips.com.
