Shell casings found after shots fired on North Side, Madison police say

Madison police found shell casings after shots were fired on the North Side Wednesday evening.

Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots around 10:40 p.m. in the 50 block of Northridge Terrace, Sgt. Joseph Engler said in a statement.

When officers arrived, those who fired the shots were gone, but officers found three spent shell casings in the sidewalk, Engler said.

No injuries or property damage has been reported at this time, Engler said.

Witnesses told police they heard a disturbance between multiple people before the shots rang out, Engler said.

