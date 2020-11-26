Shell casings found after shots fired on North Side, Madison police say

Madison police found shell casings after shots were fired on the North Side Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to multiple reports of gunshots around 10:40 p.m. in the 50 block of Northridge Terrace, Sgt. Joseph Engler said in a statement.
When officers arrived, those who fired the shots were gone, but officers found three spent shell casings in the sidewalk, Engler said.
Support Local Journalism
No injuries or property damage has been reported at this time, Engler said.
Witnesses told police they heard a disturbance between multiple people before the shots rang out, Engler said.
Teen boy shooting himself in head tops recent notable crime-related news
Boy, 16, accidentally shoots himself in head in movie theater parking lot, Sun Prairie police say
Charged with a shooting in 1994, man returns to court; victim says let him go
Verona man accused of attack on third sex worker he solicited
Madison police investigating targeted shooting on East Side
Gunshots hit apartment buildings in village of Windsor, police say
Wisconsin prison system sees highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 808 new infections
Man taken to hospital after fight with 2 roommates, Sun Prairie police say
Madison police release pictures of potential witnesses in West Side shooting that injured 2
Wisconsin DMV investigator uncovers more than $4M in vehicle title fraud
UW-Madison's patent-licensing arm must pay at least $32 million to ex-research partner
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.