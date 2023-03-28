Shell casings were found after multiple people, including a police officer, heard gunshots on the Far West Side on Sunday night, Madison police reported.

The shots were heard in the 1100 block of Morraine View Drive around 9:45 p.m. Sunday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found five shell casings, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.