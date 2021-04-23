 Skip to main content
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Southwest Side, Madison police say
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Officers found shell casings after gunshots were reported on the Southwest Side early Friday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 2:20 a.m., multiple callers reported hearing shots being fired in the intersection of Pilgrim Road and Homestead Road, Sgt. Ricardo Franco said in a report.

Officers searching the area located four 9mm shell casings, but there were no reported injuries or property damage, Franco said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

