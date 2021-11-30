 Skip to main content
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Southwest Side, Madison police say
alert

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Several shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

A Fitchburg police officer reported hearing shots around 12:15 a.m. coming from the area of Verona Road and Raymond Road, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Madison police responded and found three shell casings near Freeport Road, Fryer said.

No injuries or property damage were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

