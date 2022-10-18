 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the Southwest Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday, police were sent to the 1000 block of Hathaway Drive after shots were reported, with another 911 caller reporting shots in the 1200 block of Brookwood Road, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Officers obtained video evidence at the scene and found multiple shell casings from a handgun in the road, but no property damage was found and there were no reports of injuries, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

