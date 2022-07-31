Shell casings found after gunshots reported on South Side, Far West Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the South Side and Far West Side in separate incidents early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

At about 1:40 a.m., police were sent to the 4300 block of the West Beltline Highway frontage road on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the area, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Gibson said.

At about 3:15 a.m., police were sent to the 7200 block of Midtown Road after multiple gunshots were reported, Gibson said.

Officers again found multiple shell casings in the area, but no property damage and no injuries were reported, Gibson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.