Shell casings found after gunshots reported on North Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the North Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. Monday, multiple callers in the area of Sherman Avenue and Wheeler Road reported hearing 4-5 shots, Lt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.

Officers found four .45-caliber shell casings, but no damage and no evidence of anyone being shot, Hannah said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

