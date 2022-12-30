Shell casings found after gunshots reported on North Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the North Side on Thursday, Madison police reported.

Multiple callers reported the shots on Northridge Terrace shortly before 4:30 p.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers found more than a dozen shell casings in the area, but no injuries or damage were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

.