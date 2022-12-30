 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Shell casings found after gunshots reported on North Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the North Side on Thursday, Madison police reported.

Multiple callers reported the shots on Northridge Terrace shortly before 4:30 p.m., police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Wisconsin has seen its share of heinous serial killers over the years. Here's a look back at the horrific criminal cases that have scarred state history.

Officers found more than a dozen shell casings in the area, but no injuries or damage were reported, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Chris Rickert's most excellent 5 stories from 2022

Elections and the city of Madison's continued grappling with race and policing were what most triggered my reporting chops in 2022.

.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Republican congressman-elect George Santos faces investigation by Long Island prosecutors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics