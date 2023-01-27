 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on North Side, Madison police say

Several shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the North Side Friday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers heard and multiple callers reported hearing several gunshots in the area of Wyldewood Drive and Brentwood Parkway shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Several shell casings were found, but no injuries or property damage were reported, Fryer said.

Officers were collecting and reviewing digital evidence, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

