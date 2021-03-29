 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say
alert

Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the Far East Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Multiple callers reported hearing shots shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.

Officers checking the area found three 9mm shell casings, but no injuries or property damage were reported, Grigg said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

Shooting at homeless shelter tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics