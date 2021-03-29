Shell casings found after gunshots reported on Far East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the Far East Side early Saturday morning, Madison police reported.
Multiple callers reported hearing shots shortly after 1:15 a.m. Saturday in the 4700 block of Cottage Grove Road, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a statement.
Officers checking the area found three 9mm shell casings, but no injuries or property damage were reported, Grigg said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.
