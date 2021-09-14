Shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Milwaukee Street after multiple callers reported shots fired in the area, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a report.
Arriving officers found shell casings in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Street, but no damage was found and no injuries were reported, Richardson said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.