 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say
alert

Shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the East Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Milwaukee Street after multiple callers reported shots fired in the area, Lt. Michael Richardson said in a report.

You've installed your home security system, but are you getting the most out of it? Here are four easy tips to keep your home extra safe.

Arriving officers found shell casings in the 3300 block of Milwaukee Street, but no damage was found and no injuries were reported, Richardson said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics