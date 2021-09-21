 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say
alert

Shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say

Police car lights, State Journal generic file photo
State Journal

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.

Police responded to the 700 block of North Oak Street about 3:50 a.m. after multiple callers reported hearing two gunshots and a red SUV speeding away, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.

In an unfortunate event your identity was stolen, here are nine tips to help you recover your identity, according to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP).

Arriving officers found two shell casings and one unfired round, but no property damage and no injures were reported, Kimberley said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics