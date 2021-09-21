Shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the East Side early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
Police responded to the 700 block of North Oak Street about 3:50 a.m. after multiple callers reported hearing two gunshots and a red SUV speeding away, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
Arriving officers found two shell casings and one unfired round, but no property damage and no injures were reported, Kimberley said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345, or to remain anonymous, contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.