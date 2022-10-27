Shell casings found after gunshots reported in Janesville, police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported in Janesville early Thursday morning, police reported.

At about 3:45 a.m., officers were sent to the area of Milton Avenue and East Milwaukee Street on multiple reports of shots fired, Sgt. Nicholas Drout said in a statement.

Several shell casings were found in the area of the 300 block of Milton Avenue, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, Drout said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-755-3100, or the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.