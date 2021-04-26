Shell casings found after gunshots reported in Fitchburg, police say

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported in Fitchburg on Friday night, police reported.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of Fish Hatchery Road on a report of shots fired about 10 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Nick Clemens said in a report.

Officers found shell casings in the area and a witness reported seeing the shots coming from a blue or black sedan. No injuries or property damage have been reported, Clemens said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

