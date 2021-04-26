 Skip to main content
Shell casings found after gunshots reported in Fitchburg, police say
Fitchburg police squad car, generic file photo
Emily Hamer | Wisconsin State Journal

Shell casings were found after gunshots were reported in Fitchburg on Friday night, police reported.

Police were sent to the 2800 block of Fish Hatchery Road on a report of shots fired about 10 p.m. Friday, Sgt. Nick Clemens said in a report.

Officers found shell casings in the area and a witness reported seeing the shots coming from a blue or black sedan. No injuries or property damage have been reported, Clemens said.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

