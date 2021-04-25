 Skip to main content
Shell casings found after gunshots heard on North Side, Madison police say
Madison police found several shell casings after gunshots were reported Sunday morning on the North Side, police said. 

Multiple people called police saying they heard several shots fired near the intersection of Kennedy Road and Northport Drive around 5:45 a.m., according to the Madison Police Department. 

No injuries were reported, Sgt. David Meinert said. 

Officers arrived to find several shell casings in the left turn lane of Northridge Terrace, Meinert said. 

Meinert said a light colored four-door vehicle was potentially involved. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (608) 255-2345 or (608) 266-6014. 

