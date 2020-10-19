 Skip to main content
Shell casings found after gunfire reports on Southwest Side, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Officers found shell casings after gunfire reports early Monday morning on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.

Police responded to multiple reports of shots in the area of Raymond Road and Russett Road, shortly before 12:45 a.m., Sgt. Nicholas Eull.

Arriving offers found three 9mm shell casings at the intersection of Russett Road and Cameron Drive, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, Eull said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

