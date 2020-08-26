 Skip to main content
Shell casings found after apparent car-to-car shooting on Far East Side, Madison police say
Police lights siren squad car, generic file photo 1.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Shell casings were found after an apparent car-to-car shooting on the Far East Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired about 10:45 p.m. on North Thompson Drive near Sycamore Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Seven 9mm shell casings were found in the road, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, DeSpain said.

A surveillance camera recorded someone firing from a moving car, and it appeared the shooter was aiming at another occupied vehicle which also was driving fast along the road, DeSpain said.

Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes

