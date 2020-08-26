Shell casings found after apparent car-to-car shooting on Far East Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Shell casings were found after an apparent car-to-car shooting on the Far East Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported.

Officers responded to reports of shots being fired about 10:45 p.m. on North Thompson Drive near Sycamore Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

Seven 9mm shell casings were found in the road, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, DeSpain said.

A surveillance camera recorded someone firing from a moving car, and it appeared the shooter was aiming at another occupied vehicle which also was driving fast along the road, DeSpain said.

Police shooting of Jacob Blake, response to the shooting top recent notable crimes

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.