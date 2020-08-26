Shell casings found after apparent car-to-car shooting on Far East Side, Madison police say

Shell casings were found after an apparent car-to-car shooting on the Far East Side Tuesday night, Madison police reported.
Officers responded to reports of shots being fired about 10:45 p.m. on North Thompson Drive near Sycamore Avenue, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.
Seven 9mm shell casings were found in the road, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, DeSpain said.
A surveillance camera recorded someone firing from a moving car, and it appeared the shooter was aiming at another occupied vehicle which also was driving fast along the road, DeSpain said.
