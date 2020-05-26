Shell casing found in road after reports of shots fired on Southwest Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A shell casing was found in the road after shots were heard on the Southwest Side on Saturday morning, Madison police reported.

Witnesses told police they heard five or six shots about 10:45 a.m. in the area of South Whitney Way and Bartlett Lane, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

An older, light-colored, four-door car, possibly a Toyota Camry, was seen speeding from the area, DeSpain said.

Responding officers found a shell casing in the road at the intersection of South Whitney and Bartlett, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, DeSpain said.

