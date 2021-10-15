Shell casing found after officer, callers hear shots fired on Southwest Side, Madison police say

A shell casing was found after an officer and callers heard shots fired on the Southwest Side on Thursday night, Madison police reported.
Shortly before 10:15 p.m., police were sent after gunshots were reported in the area of 6600 Piping Rock Road, officer Ryan Kimberley said in a statement.
A dark SUV was seen leaving the area by one caller and one casing was located by officers, Kimberley said.
No damage was found or no injuries were reported, Kimberley said.
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.