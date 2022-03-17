Shell casing found after gunshots reported on Southeast Side, Madison police say

At least one shell casing was found after gunshots were reported Wednesday night on the Southeast Side, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the 5000 block of Eagle's Perch Drive about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after multiple people called 911 to report shots fired and a vehicle speeding away eastbound on Eagle's Perch Drive, Sgt. Nathan Becker said in a statement.

Officers and a sergeant checking the area found at least one spent shell casings near the road, but there were no reports of damaged homes or damaged vehicles, or injured people, Becker said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

