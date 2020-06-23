You are the owner of this article.
Shell casing, ammunition found after shots reported in Fitchburg, police say
Fitchburg Police squad car tight crop 2-11-19
Fitchburg Police Department

A shell casing and ammunition were found after shots were reported early Tuesday morning in Fitchburg, police reported.

Fitchburg officers responded to the 4900 block of West Clayton Road about 1:20 a.m. on a report of shots fired, Sgt. Michael Buri said in a statement.

The officers found a singles shell casing and several unused rounds of ammunition in the street, but no injuries or property damage have been reported, Buri said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300, the anonymous tipster line at 608-270-4321, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014, or by sending a text to 847411 with the keyword “Fitchburg,” or online at P3Tips.com.

