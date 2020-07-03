Sheboygan officer fatally shoots Black man brandishing knives, authorities say

The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Dozens of peopled mourned on the street where the shooting took place. Ruffin's family and friends wailed from behind police tape. They described Ruffin as a “teddy bear" who was a former cheerleader at South High School and liked to teach himself languages.

Ruffin's cousin, Shem Clayborn Jr., said Ruffin suffered from a mental disability and that police knew it. Court records show that Ruffin was charged with various crimes between 2008 and 2019 but was often found not guilty because of mental health issues or the charges were dismissed.

Sheriyah Appleton, another of Ruffin's cousins, said she thinks that if Ruffin wasn't Black, he would still be alive. She said police could have deescalated the situation if they had contacted his family.

“But because he was Black, he was considered as a threat from the beginning,” she said. “This stuff has been going on all around the world, this is why everyone is protesting, this is why we are upset. The color of our skin should not determine whether we are taken into custody or taken to the morgue."

The American Civil Liberties Union's Wisconsin chapter has called for a transparent investigation into Ruffin's death.

"We need to know why Sheboygan police killed Mr. Ruffin instead of handling this in a nonviolent way,” said Chris Ott, the chapter's executive director.