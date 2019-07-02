A Sheboygan man was sentenced to 150 days in jail, three years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and more than $5,500 in restitution for clogging women's toilets in Deland Park and at his workplace, the Sheboygan Press reported in this story.
Patrick D. Beeman, 26, originally was charged with 12 misdemeanors of criminal damage to property, but seven of the charges were dismissed in early June, the paper said.
The state only recommended Beeman serve 30 days in jail as part of his probation, but Judge Kent Hoffmann sentenced him to 30 days for each of the five counts, citing the need for a more severe punishment, the paper reported.
The paper said Beeman apologized for the damage and stress he caused in a statement he read during the sentencing hearing Monday, saying, "I need to make things right and pray forgiveness every day.”
According to a criminal complaint, Beeman told police he gets urges to do odd things, like look for bottles in the garbage to plug toilets.
