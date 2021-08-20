Shareholders allege New Glarus Brewing denying them a taste of iconic beer maker's success

"Their first choice would be to receive dividends," Palmersheim said of his clients, but they've now come to believe that Carey, who owns the majority of voting shares in the company, is not willing to pay them. Instead, they want to be able to sell their shares to Carey at a fair price.

"The people suing are not disputing the fact that Dan Carey is a really good brewmaster," Palmersheim said. "Their only concern is to be treated fairly."

The suit alleges that Deb Carey's efforts to avoid sharing the company's wealth with the shareholders have included pushing measures that lower the value of their shares, funneling brewery profits into a family foundation and using brewery profits to launch a distillery solely owned by the Careys.

Deb Carey said she was "blindsided" by the suit.

"I have worked really hard," she said. "These guys they put in a few thousand dollars and they've all been made very, very wealthy."

She contended that shareholders have regularly received dividends amounting to 5% more than what's owed in taxes and says that at the heart of the dispute is a difference of opinion on where a company's money should be spent.