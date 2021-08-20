Shareholders allege New Glarus Brewing denying them a taste of iconic beer maker's success

The majority owner of Wisconsin's iconic New Glarus Brewing is being sued by a group of longtime minority shareholders who accuse her of consolidating control over the business and funneling profits to side projects in ways that have kept them from reaping the benefits of the brewery's success.
Plaintiffs Steven Speer, Roderick Runyan and Karin Eichhoff allege that they've been paid only enough to cover taxes on their approximately 12% stake in New Glarus, known for its Spotted Cow ale and "only in Wisconsin" approach to sales and sourcing ingredients.
Speer, Runyan and Eichhoff's now-deceased husband, Dierk, were initial investors in the brewery when it began in 1993, with Speer putting up $25,000 and Dierk Eichhoff putting up $12,500 of the $237,000 New Glarus president and CEO Deb Carey said she and her brewmaster husband, Dan, raised to launch the business.
Speer and the Careys were friends and neighbors in Fort Collins, Colorado, at the time, and Dierk Eichhoff was a friend of Speer's and helped the Careys find the land outside the village of New Glarus where the brewery was built, according to the suit. There are between 25 and 30 shareholders total in the private company, according to Deb Carey and the plaintiff's attorney, Kevin Palmersheim.
It's not unusual for new companies to plow revenues back into operations, Palmersheim said, but the brewery is long past that point, with annual net income, according to the lawsuit, of about $15 million to $20 million and about $40 million in cash.
"Their first choice would be to receive dividends," Palmersheim said of his clients, but they've now come to believe that Carey, who owns the majority of voting shares in the company, is not willing to pay them. Instead, they want to be able to sell their shares to Carey at a fair price.
"The people suing are not disputing the fact that Dan Carey is a really good brewmaster," Palmersheim said. "Their only concern is to be treated fairly."
The suit alleges that Deb Carey's efforts to avoid sharing the company's wealth with the shareholders have included pushing measures that lower the value of their shares, funneling brewery profits into a family foundation and using brewery profits to launch a distillery solely owned by the Careys.
Deb Carey said she was "blindsided" by the suit.
"I have worked really hard," she said. "These guys they put in a few thousand dollars and they've all been made very, very wealthy."
She contended that shareholders have regularly received dividends amounting to 5% more than what's owed in taxes and says that at the heart of the dispute is a difference of opinion on where a company's money should be spent.
There's a "certain group that feels the investors should make the most money," she said, as opposed to employees, and that she believes in the brewery giving back to the community through charitable efforts. She said that's what the Careys' foundation, Only in Wisconsin Giving, was set up to do.
She said she had wanted the distillery, called Sugar River Distillery, according to the lawsuit, to be part of the brewery, but that wasn't possible under state law. She also contended the money used to launch the distillery was her and her husband's, not the brewery's.
The lawsuit, filed Thursday in Dane County Circuit Court, asks a judge to order Carey to buy the plaintiffs' shares at "fair value," force the company to distribute dividends, and remove Carey as a company director, appoint independent directors, or both.
"As a direct result of Defendants’ wrongful conduct, Plaintiffs are stuck as minority shareholders in a corporation where, despite owning a substantial portion of the outstanding shares, they have no say in the Brewery’s operation and no opportunity to realize a fair return on their investment," the suit alleges.
Palmersheim put the value of the company at between $350 million and $500 million, meaning his clients' shares should be worth between $42 million and $60 million.
Carey initially declined to say what she thought the company was worth, but told of Palmersheim's estimate, called it a "little rich," and said it was probably closer to $200 million. She said she believes the plaintiffs want her to sell to a larger company so that they can cash out.
Palmersheim said his clients have tried to work out their differences with Carey and "they continue to try to work internally," but while Carey has expressed an interest in buying their shares, she says the plaintiffs have not put a price on what they think they're worth.
