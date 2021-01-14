Sexual relationship with minor leads to 96 months in federal prison for Madison man also convicted of shooting

A sexual relationship with a minor led to a child pornography conviction and a 96-month federal prison sentence for a Madison man, who also was convicted in a separate shooting case, the office of U.S. Attorney Scott C. Blader reported.

Diorian Smith, 30, was sentenced Wednesday by federal Judge James D. Peterson for possessing child pornography to the 96 months in prison plus 20 years of supervised release, Blader said in a statement.

Smith was involved in a shooting that injured a woman on the West Side of Madison on Nov. 19, 2018, and while interviewing Smith regarding the shooting, authorities learned that he was involved in a sexual relationship with a minor and possessed pornographic images of her, Blader said.

Smith, who pleaded guilty in federal court on Sept. 28 to possessing child pornography, also was charged and pleaded guilty in Dane County Circuit Court to first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the shooting. He has not been sentenced in that case, according to court records.

