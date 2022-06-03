 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sexual assault on Langdon Street, woman attacked in alley, police say

A man sexually assaulted a woman in an alley near Langdon Street early Friday morning, Madison police said. 

The perpetrator was giving the woman a ride home when she decided to walk the rest of the way. He then followed her down the street and assaulted her in the alley, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson. 

He continued to follow the woman after the assault until she reached a friend's apartment, Fryer said. The woman reported the assault to police around 2:45 a.m. 

A witness in the area also contacted police after hearing a woman call out for help. 

An investigation into the incident is ongoing, Fryer said.

