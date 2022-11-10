Sexual assault of 2-year-old brings 10-year prison sentence to former DeForest man

A former DeForest man who in 2019 crept into a neighbor's home, then went upstairs, crawled into a crib with a 2-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison.

Dane County Circuit Judge Ellen Berz noted the incident happened only five weeks after Eduardo Munoz-Salina, then 17, had appeared in Dane County Circuit Court on a charge of exposing himself in Windsor to three young girls, who according to a criminal complaint were ages 6, 9 and 10.

"This is an extraordinarily serious case," Berz said. "And you had every warning in the world not to do something like this. I don't know if it increased the thrill for you, but you did it."

In August, Munoz-Salinas, of Columbus, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child, which carries up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision. A charge of lewd and lascivious behavior for the Windsor incident was dismissed as part of a plea agreement but could be considered by Berz when she sentenced Munoz-Salinas.

Munoz-Salinas has been out of jail since October 2019 after his family posted his bail and has not violated any of the stringent conditions Berz required after lowering his bail. He has remotely attended Madison Area Technical College and has been in therapy with a psychologist, who testified Thursday that he does not believe Munoz-Salinas is a pedophile and has made progress in treatment.

But Berz said she could not consider a sentence of probation for Munoz-Salinas as sought by his attorney, Jason Gonzalez, because that would depreciate the seriousness of what he had done.

In addition to 10 years in prison, Berz ordered 20 years of extended supervision, the maximum term of supervision allowed for the sexual assault conviction, to "err on the side of public safety."

"The reality is, he is going to come back to the community," Berz said. "Does he come back more or less or a risk? I have no way of knowing when that risk drops."

Berz said she had hoped Munoz-Salinas would provide an explanation for his behavior and his side of events in a pre-sentence report written by a state Department of Corrections probation and parole agent. But he declined to speak to the agent and did not fill out a written questionnaire the agent sent to him.

Speaking to Berz before she sentenced him, Munoz-Salinas said he "wanted to do that but every time I had to revisit that memory it was something that broke me down." He added he was taking his time to respond to the written questionnaire but then found it was too late.

He also said his actions toward the 2-year-old victim were "inexcusable."

"There's no way I can take that back at this point," he said. "I only know I can ask for forgiveness. I certainly understand if I don't get it. I've never been the type of person to want to hurt anyone."

But Munoz-Salinas' actions on Aug. 31, 2019, have been devastating to the girl's family. Her father described the severe trauma it has put his family through, the simultaneous feelings of fear, paranoia, guilt and hatred, among others.

"This is the kind of guilt that does not rinse off or wash away," he said.

Berz assured him he has no reason to feel guilty about anything.

"I can't fathom the pain you're going through," she said, "the undeserved guilt you feel. I'm putting an emphasis on 'undeserved.' Your family is going to get through this. This does not define your family."

A criminal complaint states on May 12, 2019, three girls told police they were playing in the backyard of a Windsor home when a person who appeared to be a teenager wearing no pants got out of a vehicle and exposed himself to them. Munoz-Salinas, tracked down by police, later admitted he had done it.

He appeared in court on July 25, 2019, where a signature bond was set.

During the incident in DeForest five weeks later, someone later identified as Munoz-Salinas walked into a neighbor's home and went upstairs, unzipped a netting that was over the 2-year-old's crib and climbed in with the girl, where he had sexual contact with her.

He left but soon returned to the home after realizing he had probably left behind a prescription pill bottle that had his name on it. The girl's father found the bottle in the crib.

Deputy District Attorney William Brown, who asked for a 25-year prison sentence, said Munoz-Salinas initially lied to police but eventually admitted he had assaulted the girl. He claimed he had used marijuana and drank too much.

"I reject the idea that this wasn't about children," Brown said. "I think he's minimizing. I think he's an opportunistic sexual predator who's trying to get a lighter sentence."