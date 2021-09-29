Sexual assault, bank robbery, armed robbery charged in alleged 12-day crime spree

In just under two weeks, according to four newly filed criminal complaints, a Madison man who was free after posting bail for earlier alleged violent crimes committed two sexual assaults and multiple armed robberies, including two bank robberies, some while wearing a GPS anklet and others after he had cut it off.
Rondino S. Fleming, 29, posted $8,500 bail through his mother the morning of Sept. 1, according to court records for six previously pending cases against him. The next day, according to a criminal complaint, he committed the first of several armed robberies, this one at 2:15 p.m. at the Stop-N-Go gas station, 6202 Schroeder Road.
The GPS anklet Fleming was wearing placed him there at the time, according to the complaint. He cut off the anklet at 11:06 p.m. on Sept. 4, the complaint states, but he was still wearing it during some of the other robberies he was charged with committing and during one of the alleged sexual assaults.
Fleming was awaiting trial in Dane County Circuit Court for charges that include first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping, substantial battery, bank robbery and domestic battery. Some of the cases have been pending since 2019, and bail had been lowered in each of the cases by Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara on motions from Fleming's lawyer, public defender Erin Nagy, until Fleming could post the money and get released from jail.
After leaving jail, Fleming was placed in the Pretrial Services program and ordered to wear a GPS monitor.
After Fleming's arrest on Sept. 13, bail in those six cases was re-set by McNamara at $120,000. On Wednesday, Court Commissioner Jason Hanson ordered bail in the four new cases to be set at $400,000.
The victim of one of the charged sexual assaults, speaking through a Mandarin interpreter, told Hanson, "I wish him to stay in jail because if he is released he will be a threat to my life."
That alleged assault happened on Sept. 4 at a spa in Maple Bluff, one of the four new criminal complaints against Fleming states.
The woman told police Fleming had come into the business for a massage, and during the massage, he demanded she have sex with him. When she refused he punched her in the head, grabbed her breasts, tried to undress her and told her, "I have a gun. I will kill you."
She managed to break free after telling Fleming there was another customer in the waiting area. She was able to run from the building and tell others outside to call police.
The second sexual assault, on Sept. 11, is alleged to have happened at the Aloha Inn, 3177 E. Washington Ave. According to a criminal complaint, a 67-year-old woman told police that a man later identified as Fleming got into her room by pretending he was there to fix the cable TV, then punched her repeatedly in the back of the head.
The woman, described in the complaint as small and frail, said Fleming picked up a paring knife she keeps in her room, the complaint states, and threatened to kill her if she called police. She said he tied her up and raped her, then forced her to take a shower to scrub off any evidence, the complaint states.
At one point, she said, Fleming made her "pinky swear" she wouldn't tell anyone and shook her hand. She said she went along with the handshake because she was afraid of him, the complaint states. She added, "I didn't think I would come out of it alive."
The other armed robberies Fleming is charged with committing include robberies on Sept. 3 at Asian Midway Foods, 301 S. Park St.; Sept. 4 at Kwik Trip, 2402 W. Broadway; Sept. 9 at BMO Harris Bank, 1202 N. Sherman Ave.; Sept. 10 at Kwik Trip, 7502 Mineral Point Road; and on Sept. 12 at Walgreens, 2121 S. Park St.
During the Sept. 10 robbery at Kwik Trip, Fleming is also alleged to have stolen money from a customer, according to a complaint.
On Sept. 13, Fleming was arrested after a robbery at Monona Bank's Atwood Avenue location. A teller told police Fleming handed him a note stating he had a gun. After his arrest, Fleming was found to be carrying a note stating, "I have a gun, give me the money," the complaint states.
Police matched the note with a page torn from a notebook that was in a vehicle Fleming used during the robbery, the complaint states.
In all, the new charges against Fleming include two counts of first-degree sexual assault, two counts of attempted first-degree sexual assault, six counts of armed robbery, two counts of robbery of a financial institution, armed burglary, aggravated battery, strangulation, false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery and 54 counts of felony bail jumping.
The new charges carry hundreds of years of potential combined prison and extended supervision.