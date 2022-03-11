Sex trafficking convictions net 30-year prison federal sentence

A former Madison man was sentenced Friday to 30 years in federal prison for trafficking five teenagers for prostitution and attempting to traffic a sixth.

U.S. District Judge James Peterson told James Coney that despite what Coney said in court Friday, that he never forced anyone to do anything, it was subtle forms of coercion that effectively put the girls under Coney's control during a period between May 2017 and March 2018, when Coney trafficked them for sex, some of them between Wisconsin and Illinois.

"It's not right for you to tell yourself you never forced anyone to do anything," Peterson told Coney.

A jury found Coney, 33, guilty of the charges more than a year ago, but his sentencing was delayed while Peterson decided whether a misstep by prosecutors -- sending some exhibits to the jury that included statements that were not testified to in court -- warranted a new trial that was sought by Coney's attorney, Robert Ruth.

The jury was given a corrected set of exhibits and an instruction to deliberate based only on the new set of exhibits it was given.

In October, Peterson rejected Coney's motion for a new trial and set the case for sentencing.

The case began in December 2017 when the mother of one of the girls reported her missing to Fitchburg police. The following month, she was found in Chicago, where she had been with Coney. Police arrested Coney in March 2018 in Lake Delton, where he was found with another one of the girls.

In court Friday, the mother described the despair and horror she felt as she tried to find her 16-year-old daughter. At one point she found a phone number for Coney and called him, only to be lied to when she asked if her daughter was with him.

"I told you if you don't return my daughter I'm going to put you under the jail," she said.

She said her daughter was going through a tough time because the girl's father had died, and Coney took advantage.

"She was vulnerable when you came into contact with her and she followed your lead," said the mother of the girl, who is now 21 and continues to feel the effects of the abuse she endured from Coney.

"Selling kids," she said. "They were being sold. I don't understand. I never will."

Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Pfluger sought a 30-year sentence for Coney, arguing that because his scheme involved trafficking children instead of adults, he deserved a greater sentence than those previously doled out to other sex traffickers who had dealt with adults.

She said Coney has taken no responsibility for what he did, and Peterson agreed with that, reminding Coney that while he was in jail awaiting trial he called his victims from jail in flagrant violation of Peterson's no-contact orders.

Ruth sought a 15-year sentence, the minimum Coney could have received under federal law. Ruth argued that some of the victims, though they were teenagers, had looked to Coney to help them live the highly sexualized lifestyle they already sought. A claim by one of the investigators that Coney "stole (the) innocence" of the girls was an exaggeration, Ruth said.

Coney apologized "for the role that I played" and said his life as a child, in which his role models were pimps, thieves and drug dealers, left an impression on him.

"I was way in over my head," he said about the life he led later as an adult. "I got in too deep in the lifestyle. I thought until a few weeks ago that it's a normal lifestyle but it isn't."

With "good time" and credit for the time Coney has spent in custody on his federal case, his time in prison will be about 23 years, Peterson said. That will be followed by 25 years of supervised release.

