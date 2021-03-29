 Skip to main content
Sex offender wanted in Iowa arrested in Monona hotel, authorities say
A sex offender wanted in Iowa was arrested at a Monona hotel on Friday, Monona police reported.

At about 9:20 a.m. Friday, Monona police assisted the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office in taking Deiago D. Davis, 29, into custody at the County Inn & Suites Hotel, 400 River Place in Monona, Lt. Curtis Wiegel said in a report.

The team made entry into a room at the hotel and Davis was taken into custody without incident, Wiegel said.

Davis, whose original charge was for lascivious acts with a child, was wanted by the U.S. Marshals for a federal parole warrant out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the Iowa Department of Corrections for a probation warrant, and the Linn County (Iowa) Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violations, Wiegel said.

Davis had been monitored by a GPS bracelet, which he cut off in January 2020, Wiegel said.

