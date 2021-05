Sex offender gets 262 months in federal prison for distributing child porn

A man previously convicted of sexually assaulting children was sentenced Thursday to 262 months in federal prison for distributing child pornography, according to the officer of Timothy M. O’Shea, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Thomas E. Kerl, 39, of Redgranite, also was sentenced to 25 years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley. Kerl pleaded guilty on Feb. 25, O’Shea reported.

Kerl starting in about 2018 began using multiple platforms to trade what Conley called “extremely graphic images,” and also engaged in disturbing chats about sexually assaulting children and admitted that if he had access to children, he would assault them, O’Shea reported.

In 2001, Kerl was convicted in Columbia County Circuit Court of repeatedly sexually assaulting two young children, O’Shea reported.

The charge against Kerl was the result of an investigation conducted by the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman was the prosecutor.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.