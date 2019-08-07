A man listed on the state Sex Offender Registry for the sexual assault of a child in 2001 was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a 6-year-old girl in June at a Southwest Side apartment.
The girl told police and a forensic interviewer that Dennis D. Banks, 52, of Madison, inappropriately touched her while they were alone in the living room of an apartment where her mother had left her with a friend, according to a criminal complaint filed in Dane County Circuit Court.
The girl said there were two instances when Banks touched her, and between those instances, the girl said Banks took her to Woodman's to buy her candy, and also promised her an LOL Surprise doll but did not get her that, the complaint states. He also told the girl not to tell anyone what happened, according to the complaint.
Banks, who is currently on parole for a past criminal conviction, was jailed on $25,000 bail after an appearance in court Wednesday and was ordered to have no contact with any children.
The criminal complaint states:
A woman told police she took her daughter to a friend's apartment so the friend could babysit the girl overnight. Banks, who was a friend of the mother's friend, was also staying at the apartment. The friend said very early in the morning Banks left the bedroom in the apartment and went to sleep near the girl on the sofa, which she found odd.
A short time after the girl's mother arrived at the apartment the next day, the friend said, the mother walked her daughter into the bedroom. When she came out, the friend said, the mother appeared "infuriated" and said that her daughter told her Banks had sexually assaulted the girl overnight.
Banks was convicted in 2002 of repeated sexual assault of the same child, according to court records, and was initially sentenced to probation, but it was later revoked and he spent time in prison. He has since been convicted of other crimes, including sex offender registry violations.
Banks was most recently released from prison in November, according to state Department of Corrections records. His current DOC supervision is set to end in December 2020, but he is to remain on the Sex Offender Registry for life.