Sex assault charge against Lyft driver dismissed, trial next week canceled

A sexual assault charge against a Lyft driver, which was scheduled for a trial next week, has been dismissed at the request of prosecutors who said they did not believe they could prove the case.

The second-degree sexual assault charge against Hassen A. Ahmed, 29, of Madison, was dismissed Thursday by Dane County Circuit Judge William Hanrahan, following a motion filed last week by Assistant District Attorney William Brown, the prosecutor in the case.

In his motion, Brown asked Hanrahan to dismiss the case "because the state does not believe it can meet its burden to prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt."

Brown wrote that the alleged victim in the case, a 25-year-old woman, had been consulted and did not object.

Brown declined to comment further, and District Attorney Ismael Ozanne was out of the office Friday.

Ahmed's lawyer, Mark Maciolek, wrote in an email that as the trial approached there was "further investigation by both sides in this case. The prosecution and defense shared information mutually, which resulted in the prosecution’s decision to move to dismiss."

Madison police said Ahmed had sexually assaulted a woman, who had been a passenger in his car, in her Langdon Street apartment on Feb. 3.

The trial had been scheduled to last through next week following jury selection on Monday.

