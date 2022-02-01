Several shots fired at person who escapes injury in Far East Side incident, Madison police say

Several shots were fired at a person who escaped injury in an incident Monday on the Far East Side, Madison police reported.

At about 4:20 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the 4600 block of Hayes Road after several shots were reported fired at a person before the suspect or suspects fled the area, Lt. David Meinert said in a statement.

The person who shot at was not injured, and the investigation is ongoing, Meinert said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

