Several people arrested, multiple guns seized during traffic stops, Madison police say

Multiple people were arrested and multiple guns seized during three separate traffic stops in Madison within the last week, police said.

The reasons for the stops included a driver going 25 mph over the speed limit, bad driving behaviors and police spotting a man who was wanted for a weapons violation, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said Thursday.

The first incident happened around 10 a.m. March 31 at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Aberg Avenue, Fryer said.

Police pulled over a vehicle for going 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, Fryer said. While talking to the two occupants, an officer saw the passenger trying to hide a gun with his leg. They were ordered to exit the car.

Officers found a loaded gun, marijuana and other items related to drug dealing in the vehicle. Both occupants were arrested and taken to the Dane County Jail, Fryer said.

Jayden Wilson, 17, the passenger, was tentatively charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of narcotics and carrying a concealed weapon, Fryer said.

Damari Thomas, 22, the driver, was tentatively charged with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of narcotics and a probation hold, Fryer said. Both Wilson and Thomas are Madison residents.

The next traffic stop happened Friday after officers saw a man who was wanted for a weapons violation at a vigil Downtown, Fryer said. When the man — Christopher Tubbs, 32, of Madison — was leaving the vigil, officers pulled over the vehicle he was in and arrested him on tentative drug charges.

The driver of that vehicle, Sean Johnson, 31, of Madison, was also arrested during that traffic stop because a loaded gun was found under his seat, Fryer said. He was tentatively charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon and possessing a controlled substance.

Early Thursday morning around 1:15 a.m., the third traffic stop was made at the intersection of East Washington Avenue and Portage Road for a driver exhibiting bad driving behaviors, Fryer said.

The driver, Antonio Daniels, a 24-year-old Mississippi man, did not have a license and admitted to officers that he had marijuana and a gun in the car, Fryer said.

Since the man was not a concealed carry holder, he was taken to the Dane County Jail.

