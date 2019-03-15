A van with inmates from Oakhill Correctional Institution was hit by a car early Friday morning, with seven people injured in the crash.
The crash happened at about 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Highway D and Sun Valley Parkway in the town of Oregon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
None of the injured had life-threatening injuries.
The van was heading south on Highway D when it was struck by a car that failed to stop at a stop sign on Sun Valley Parkway.
Car driver Sarah Smith, 27, Sun Prairie, was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Madison.
The five inmates and driver in the van were taken to UW Hospital in Madison.
"The inmates were all on work release from Oakhill Correctional," said spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
Oakhill Correctional is located north of Highway M and west of Highway 14 in the city of Fitchburg.