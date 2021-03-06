Settlement reached in lawsuit over Whitehorse Middle School discipline

The Madison School District has reached a settlement with the mother of a girl who alleged the girl was abused by a Whitehorse Middle School staff person in 2019, but terms of the settlement were not immediately released and a court document about the settlement was sealed.
The girl, who was 11 at the time, contended in a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in October 2019 that the now-former staff person, Robert Mueller-Owens, pulled her hair, pushed, punched, hit and threw her after trying to force her to leave a Whitehorse classroom on Feb. 13, 2019.
Mueller-Owens and the school district deny that happened, and instead maintained he had tried to “bear hug” the girl to keep her from hitting him, and then when another staff member came to assist, they all fell to the floor.
In March 2019, Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne declined to file charges in the matter, saying conclusions had been drawn about the incident that were “simply wrong.”
But because of the differences in their accounts, U.S. District Judge Barbara Crabb last month denied a motion filed by Mueller-Owens, the school district and its insurer to dismiss the lawsuit, finding the girl could proceed on her claims but had to prove her case before a jury.
The joint settlement between the parties was filed Friday under seal. Daniel Lenz, one of the attorneys representing the girl and her mother, said Friday he had no comment on the settlement. School district spokesperson Tim LeMonds declined to comment but suggested a reporter file an open records request for documents about the settlement.
Because the settlement involves a minor, it requires the approval of a judge.
Mueller-Owens was a positive behavior coach at Whitehorse until he resigned from his position in March 2019. The incident was one of several around that time that heightened tensions over the district’s treatment of students of color. The girl is Black, Mueller-Owens is white.
According to a summary of the incident in Crabb’s Feb. 2 ruling, sixth-grade teacher Barbara Pietz believed the girl had sprayed air freshener into her classroom, making it difficult for Pietz to breathe, and called behavior support so someone could take the air freshener away from the girl.
The girl maintains she did have air freshener, but it was in her locker, and she had sprayed perfume on herself instead.
The next class period, the girl was late for Pietz’s class and did not sit in her assigned seat. She began talking to her friends and became irritated when Pietz stood next to her. There is a dispute about whether the girl threatened to spray air freshener at Pietz or sprayed herself with perfume. Pietz called behavioral support and asked that the girl be removed from her class.
Mueller-Owens arrived and tried to get the girl to leave, but she would not. She eventually came near him and he said he tried to nudge her out of the classroom. The girl says she was pushed with two hands. She became upset and began to yell.
Eventually, she walked out of the room but tried to shut the door on Mueller-Owens, but he blocked it with his foot. Events that followed, during which the girl claimed Mueller-Owens hit her and pulled her hair, are disputed and “central” to the case, Crabb wrote.
A portion of the incident was captured by a school hallway camera but Crabb noted the recording she reviewed was blurry and shows an adult push a smaller person, then is joined by another adult, and they all fall to the floor.
What wasn’t in dispute, Crabb wrote, was that the two adults landed on top of the girl and at some point, two or three braids were pulled from her head and her glasses were broken. Crabb denied dismissal of the case on the district’s contentions that Mueller-Owens acted reasonably and that the girl’s claims were barred by qualified immunity, that the girl’s statements have been inconsistent and that she destroyed key evidence including a handwritten statement and social media posts.
Crabb wrote there were enough factual disputes to allow a jury to hear the case.
