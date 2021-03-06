Settlement reached in lawsuit over Whitehorse Middle School discipline

Mueller-Owens arrived and tried to get the girl to leave, but she would not. She eventually came near him and he said he tried to nudge her out of the classroom. The girl says she was pushed with two hands. She became upset and began to yell.

Eventually, she walked out of the room but tried to shut the door on Mueller-Owens, but he blocked it with his foot. Events that followed, during which the girl claimed Mueller-Owens hit her and pulled her hair, are disputed and “central” to the case, Crabb wrote.

A portion of the incident was captured by a school hallway camera but Crabb noted the recording she reviewed was blurry and shows an adult push a smaller person, then is joined by another adult, and they all fall to the floor.

What wasn’t in dispute, Crabb wrote, was that the two adults landed on top of the girl and at some point, two or three braids were pulled from her head and her glasses were broken. Crabb denied dismissal of the case on the district’s contentions that Mueller-Owens acted reasonably and that the girl’s claims were barred by qualified immunity, that the girl’s statements have been inconsistent and that she destroyed key evidence including a handwritten statement and social media posts.