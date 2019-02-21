Lawyers for a man convicted of mixing dangerous chemicals in his Far West Side apartment last year want a Dane County judge to seal and disregard a prosecution sentencing memorandum that claims the man was plotting a domestic terror attack on the UW-Madison campus, telling a judge Thursday that prosecutors crossed a line when they compared the man to infamous domestic terrorists.
Attorneys Sarah Schmeiser and Tracey Wood, who represent Brian N. Campbell, 31, said in a written objection to a sentencing memorandum filed by Assistant District Attorney John Rice that the memorandum breached a plea agreement between prosecutors and Campbell that was reached in January.
Under the agreement, Campbell pleaded no contest to second-degree reckless endangerment, for experimenting with chemicals in his Timber Lake Trail apartment; and possession of an improvised explosive, for having a homemade firework similar to an M-80. Under the agreement, prosecutors would ask for no more than three years in prison for Campbell.
Campbell is scheduled to be sentenced by Circuit Judge Susan Crawford on Friday afternoon.
In his sentencing memorandum filed Tuesday, Rice theorized that Campbell was planning a bomb attack on the UW-Madison campus, possibly through its underground steam tunnels, because Campbell feels "aggrieved" at having been prosecuted for a battery incident on campus in 2016.
"The vast majority of the state's memorandum contains rank speculation disputed by Mr. Campbell about his intention to commit domestic terrorism," Wood and Schmeiser wrote. "Because the speculative and prejudicial parts of this memorandum are reiterated throughout the 39-page late filing, well after the original prosecutor and defense entered into an agreement based upon facts to which both parties agreed, there is no way to adequately parse out what parts would violate due process and what parts wouldn't, so Mr. Campbell requests the entire memorandum be stricken."
Campbell's lawyers argue that Rice's sentencing memorandum, which compares Campbell to "one of this country's most horrific mass murderers, Timothy McVeigh, definitely crosses the line into breaching the agreement."
They argued that Campbell is entitled to withdraw his no contest pleas based on the prosecution's breach of the plea agreement, but he is not asking for that. Instead, Campbell wants the memorandum sealed and stricken and asks that he be sentenced "based on accurate factual information and not unsupported hypothesis."
Often, after a defendant is found guilty of a crime, a pre-sentence report containing facts about the offense and about the defendant is written by an agent from the state Department of Corrections. That was not done in Campbell's case.
"The state instead wrote a 39-page memorandum addressing its theories that Mr. Campbell was about to bomb the campus area of Madison, a theory not proven or even charged in this case," Wood and Schmeiser wrote.
In a 2004 case decided by the state Court of Appeals and cited by Campbell's lawyers, the court found that a prosecutor had breached a plea agreement by implying at sentencing that a defendant was getting a break and that he probably deserved longer incarceration, even though the prosecutor stuck to recommending no more than the time he had agreed to seek.
In Campbell's case, his lawyers wrote, Rice noted the agreed-upon sentencing cap in his memorandum, "then proceeded to give a litany of horrific 'facts' and theories showing what a monster Mr. Campbell is."
Those included calling the case "terrifying," calling Campbell "as arrogant and deceptive as he is threatening and dangerous," saying that Campbell "has engaged in lethal behavior akin to the precursors of a domestic terrorist attack," and making comparisons between Campbell and McVeigh, Ted Kaczynski, the bomb-maker in Beaver Dam who died in an explosion, and a lethal serial bomber in Austin, Texas.