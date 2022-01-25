Sentencing date set in Chandler Halderson case

The Windsor man convicted last week of killing and dismembering his parents will be sentenced March 17, according to online court records.
Halderson, 23, was convicted of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and other charges in the deaths of his parents, Bart, 50, and Krista Halderson, 53, last July. A jury took just more than two hours Thursday to reach a verdict after a trial spanning a little more than two weeks in which Halderson did not take the stand and his attorneys did not call any of their own witnesses.
Prosecutors alleged Halderson killed his parents shortly after his father discovered he'd been lying about having a job and going to school. He then concocted a story about his parents going away for the Fourth of July holiday and never returning and tried to burn his parents remains in the family fireplace before distributing them around southern Wisconsin, they said.
A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. Attorneys will be able to argue in March whether Halderson can ever be eligible for parole.
Fave 5: Reporter Logan Wroge picks his top stories from 2021
We are sharing Wisconsin State Journal staffers' favorite work from 2021. From reporter Logan Wroge:
This summer, I left the Dane County Fair surprised and curious after seeing a vendor sell delta-8 THC products — a chemical cousin to the main psychoactive compound in marijuana — just yards from where the Dane County sheriff was conducting a TV news interview. This trip to the fair inspired a story exploring a legally gray, unregulated and growing industry in Wisconsin.
Two development stories of the past year also stick out to me.
As Madison urbanized, a family farm in the heart of the East Side has remained, becoming an agricultural anomaly along Milwaukee Street. The prime-for-development, 65-acre farm went up for sale after some 165 years in the Voit family — a topic I could relate to as my own family's farm was sold a decade ago.
On the northwest side of Lake Mendota, a developer of a massive subdivision sought an uncommon amenity for the potentially thousands of residents of The Community of Bishops Bay — a "green" cemetery. And sometimes the stories of average folks' lives and deaths can be more engaging and relatable than obituaries for the famed and powerful.
Lastly, public records helped tell how long structural problems in an underground garage were known to the management company of a 12-story building Downtown, which the city shuttered for more than a month this fall.
Converted from compounds found in hemp, delta-8 THC — a chemical cousin to the main psychoactive ingredient in marijuana — is booming but also concerns about lack of regulation.
The 65-acre farm encircled by urban Madison, which has been in the Voit family for some 165 years, has the family, city and a grassroots group thinking about the future of the property and the broader Milwaukee Street area.
"I would love to have somebody try to put (a cemetery) next to their homes that they've lived all their lives and see how they react to it," on resident said.
After nearly 71 years of marriage, Waunakee couple die within days of each other in same hospice room
Art and Phyllis Hellenbrand's relationship began where others of their generation often met — at a local dance — and ended this month when the couple died within 11 days of each other.
An engineer recommended immediate repairs to an underground garage at 131 W. Wilson St. in 2018 before saying in July the conditions could result in "significant risk and danger to occupants," according to public records.