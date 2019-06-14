A Milwaukee man who beat and robbed a man at a wayside along a highway in 2017 was found guilty Thursday in a Dodge County courtroom.
Keenan Brown, 24, faces up to 20 years in prison on the convictions of robbery with use of force and substantial battery, the Dodge County District Attorney's Office said.
Brown and another person robbed and beat the victim, who sustained lacerations and fractures to his face, bleeding on the brain and went unconscious.
Brown and the accomplice made off with $90 in cash and other items of the victim.
DNA evidence recovered from the victim's wallet and the victim's clothing was used to identify Brown as the suspect.
"I am pleased we were able to win justice for the victim who was subjected to truly senseless violence," said District Attorney Kurt Klomberg in a news release. "We intend to see the defendant remains in prison for a long time, where he cannot hurt other members of the public."