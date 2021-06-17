Semi truck crashes on Highway 151 in Verona, shutting southbound lanes for 2 hours

Attempting to avoid debris in the roadway, a semi truck crashed Thursday morning on Highway 151 in Verona, closing part of the highway for two hours as the scene was cleaned up.

The Verona Fire Department said in a statement emergency responders were alerted around 11:40 a.m. to the crash. The semi truck and trailer was caught up in a cable barrier and facing the wrong direction in the southbound lanes of Highway 151, the department said.

The driver of the truck — the only vehicle involved in the crash — was taken to a hospital, while officials worked at getting the semi removed from the highway, according to the department.

A fuel leak from the truck was contained, the department said, and southbound traffic was diverted for about two hours before the lanes reopened.

