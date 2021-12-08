 Skip to main content
Semi sideswipes state patrol cruiser on I-94, authorities say
Semi sideswipes state patrol cruiser on I-94, authorities say

A semi sideswiped a Wisconsin State Patrol cruiser on Interstate 94 Monday afternoon, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said, the first of two crashes involving the state patrol this week. 

The trooper was inside his cruiser during a traffic stop when the "inattentive" semi driver did not move out of the right lane or slow down, sideswiping the cruiser, the DOT said. No one was injured in the crash. 

A similar incident occurred Wednesday morning on Interstate 41 in Winnebago County, where a motorist lost control of their vehicle on an icy road and rear ended a state patrol cruiser, the DOT said. The trooper was outside his vehicle checking on people involved in a separate crash when his cruiser was rear ended. 

Citations for the drivers have not been announced in either incident pending an investigation. 

Citations for not changing lanes to move over from emergency vehicles can total $263 or more if someone is injured or killed. Over 630 Move Over law violations were recorded in 2020, the DOT said.

